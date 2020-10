John Edward Wells, age 74, of Rye, Texas passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born September 29, 1946 in Houston, Texas to parents Roscoe S. and Verdea Smith Wells.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland. Services will be 2:00 p.m, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland. Interment will follow at Wells Family Cemetery, Rye, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook