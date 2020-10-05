Kit Christie Grady, 78, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her residence in Liberty. Kit was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 2, 1942 to parents Howard Christie Stutsman and Katherine Cox Wilson Stutsman.

Kit was a loving and friendly person who enjoyed helping others. She liked spending time going to garage sales and resale shops. She also enjoyed genealogy. Kit loved animals but she especially loved cats. She loved her small family and will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Kit was preceded in death by her parents; and brother John Stutsman. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Susan Zamparelli; granddaughter Chloe Zamparelli; nephew John Stutsman; cousins Katherine Mae Wilson, Alan Wilson and wife Sue.

Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

