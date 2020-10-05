Alvin Erwin Jr., 67, of Kountze, Texas, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by loving family members. Mr. Erwin was born on January 31, 1953, in Honey Island, Texas to the late Alvin Erwin Sr. and Lawanda Martin. Mr. Erwin was a retired truck driver/mechanic for Clearstream. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was mechanically inclined, always piddling around the house. He loved the outdoors, especially gardening. He enjoyed watching western movies, gunsmoke, and the dark shadow. Listening to Hank Williams Jr. was also a favorite pastime of his. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Mr. Erwin is preceded in death by his parents.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of two years, Debbie Sims Erwin of Kountze; son, John A. Erwin and wife Melissa of Kountze; daughters, Miranda McLendon and husband Doug of Kountze, Heather Yarbrough of Lumberton, Meagan Williams of Kountze; sisters, Doris Canzario and husband Joe of Beaumont, Dorothy Beason and husband Gary of Tyler, Linda Brown and husband Lawrence of Kountze, Barbara Bohler and husband David of Kountze, Rebecca Spivey and husband Dale of Kountze, Judy Erwin of Kountze; grandchildren, John Erwin Jr. and wife Tiara, Justice Yarbrough and husband Austin Swokne, Jadon Yarbrough, Jaron Bienavides, Kolby Williams, Madison Williams, Harmony Williams, Heaven Williams; great grandchildren Brielle, Blacie, Adam, many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A memorial remembrance service to be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Alvin Erwin Jr., please visit our Tribute Store.

