Clyde Ashley Taylor, 61, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, January 14, 1959 in Mobile, Alabama to William Earl Taylor and Carol (Smith) Taylor, both of whom have preceded him in death. Clyde was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Taylor; brothers, Donald and Woody Taylor; sister, Debra Taylor. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; son, Bobby Taylor; daughter, Misty Taylor; brothers, Allen Ripley and wife Debra, William Taylor; sisters, Rita Howell and husband Mike, Freida Cole; granddaughter, Tiffany Taylor and Donald Hendrix; grandsons, Zachary Taylor-Mendez, and Kenny Reeves; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to help cover cost of services.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

