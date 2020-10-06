Louisiana man arrested for murder in Raywood

A 24-year-old man from New Orleans, La., has been identified as the person who allegedly killed a 29-year-old Spring woman on Sunday in the Raywood area, according to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities allege that Henry Davis was arrested Tuesday morning at the home of relatives in Jefferson Parish, La., by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Davis is believed to be responsible for fatally shooting Markie McGinnis Sunday afternoon on FM 2830 South in Raywood. McGinnis was shot several times through the driver’s side door and was found by a passing motorist.

Authorities know that McGinnis attended Sunday School earlier in the day and was on her way to visit family members in Raywood when she was killed about a half-mile from her grandparents’ home.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown but Investigator Mark Ellington said that robbery may have been the intent. Investigators are trying to track the places where McGinnis may have encountered Davis prior to her death. It is believed she did not know her assailant.

“This may be a random killing. Until we sit down and talk to Mr. Davis, it’s all up in the air,” Ellington said.

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are working with the Texas Rangers to bring Davis back to Texas to face the murder charge.

Davis reportedly offered no resistance when he was arrested Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox is requesting the help of anyone who may have witnessed a possible roadside disturbance on Sunday in the area of the shooting to report their information to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

Once Davis is returned to Liberty County and is booked into the jail, a mugshot will be posted. Check back for updates.

