Gary Lynn Herrington, 78 of Channelview passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Gary was born January 14, 1942 in Pelly, Texas to parents James Herrington and Edith White Herrington.

Gary had been a resident of Channelview for most of his life. He proudly served in the United States Navy and had worked as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, boating and camping. He enjoyed tinkering and was a real jokester. Gary loved his dogs but most of all he loved his family and being with his grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his son Robert Frazier, Jr. and brother Wayne Herrington. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carnelia Herington; children, Marcy Gilbert, Cary Lyons and husband Wasey, and Daniel Herrington; grandchildren, Crystal Pilcher and husband Aaron, Chattary Gilmore, Ashley Muir and husband Tim, Hillary Peoples and husband Matthew, Caleb Malloy and wife Correnna, Cassidy Stetson and husband Cole, Blake Smith, Olivia Bay and husband Colton, Jacob Smith, Brandy Frazier, Savanah Price and husband Grant and Christian Frazier; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Herrington; son-in-law, Daron Smith; his pets, Gizzy, Harley Marie, and Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Gary will be 5:00-8:00 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Services for Mr. Herrington will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Tennessee Colony Cemetery near Palestine.

