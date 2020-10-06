TVE announces schedule for modified market livestock show

The Trinity Valley Exposition rodeo, parade and county fair may be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the youth livestock show will go on this October.

The livestock show will begin with market broiler and rabbit shows on Monday, Oct. 19, market goat, market lamb and market swine shows on Tuesday, Oct. 20, commercial heifer and market steer shows on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and will end with a premium youth livestock auction in the TVE rodeo arena at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Dixon Davis, an auction barker at the Trinity Valley Exposition Youth Livestock Show, kept the bids going up and up during the 2019 youth livestock auction. This year’s auction will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Immediately following the premium sale will be a freezer sale where market animals that were not part of the main livestock sale will be auctioned off.

The livestock judges have also been announced on the TVE website, www.tvefair.com. They are Cheramie Viator – American Commercial Heifer, Dwight Callis – Exotic Commercial Heifer, Webb Fields – Market Steer, Keith Scott – Market Broilers, Garrit Sproul – Market Swine, Jess Yeamen – Market Goats and Market Lambs, and Frank Farrow – Market Rabbits.

A buyers breakfast at 9 a.m. will precede the youth livestock auction. All animals must be off the TVE grounds no later than 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Below is a complete schedule for the livestock show.

