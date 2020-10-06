Lillie Sue Christenberry, 64 of Port Neches, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont. She was born on April 26, 1956 in Houston, Texas to parents Ivy Andrew Sunday and Susie Lee Baird Sunday.

Lillie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved people and making new friends. She never met a stranger. Lillie loved going camping with her family. She loved the lake and beach. She liked to play games – especially cards and dominos. Lillie loved to laugh and enjoyed life to the fullest.

For many years, she worked at O’Reilly’s in Liberty. Before moving to Port Neches, Texas, Lillie was a member of Cornerstone Church in Liberty. Her favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” She passed her love of the Lord and scripture to her children and grandchildren. Lillie will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Arthur Ivy Sunday, Stevie Glenn Sunday; and sister Judy Lenora Kantola. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Christine Bautsch and husband Kent; daughter Brenda DeCuir and husband Reggie; brothers Grady Sunday and wife Dorthy, Curtis Sunday and wife Shiela, Phillip Sunday and wife Kim; sisters Eara Lee Ward and husband Leonard, Janie Goodwater and partner Mike Vollert; grandchildren Brittany Vaclavik and husband Justin, Katlyn Bautsch, Elizabeth Gonzales, Jacquelyn Bautsch, Alexis Laird and husband Michael, Hayden Fregia and wife Mykayla, Dalton Fregia, Carlie Thornhill and Alex Thornhill; great-grandchildren Michael, Winry, Kynli, Jaxson, Jace, Ethan and Addiston. In addition she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Allison’s. A graveside service will follow at 2 PM at Cartwright Sunday Cemetery in Conroe.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

