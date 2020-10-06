Historian Mike Vance to discuss ‘Life and Times of Bonnie and Clyde’ in Liberty

Well-known historian and author Mike Vance will be the guest speaker at the quarterly meeting of the Liberty County Historical Commission on Monday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., in the Parish Hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty The public is invited to attend. Masks are required and safety precautions will be strictly maintained including hand sanitizer and temperature check upon entry.

Vance has taken a unique path to become a Texas historian, building on decades of work in professional media combined with a lifetime of history study. He is now the Creative Director at Bright Sky Publishing and the Content Coordinator for the upcoming remake of the Brenham Heritage Museum. Previously, he hosted a weekly regional history television program, co-hosted both a television sports show and an afternoon talk radio program in Houston, and performed a litany of award-winning national and regional voice over work and script and content writing.

In 2005, Vance founded Houston Arts and Media, a non-profit organization that creates innovative ways to educate Texans about their history. Through HAM, Vance wrote, produced, and directed feature length documentaries, short films, web content and publications on Texas and Houston. HAM merged with The Heritage Society for two years (2016-2018). There he conceived and managed the notable mural Mexican-American History & Culture in 20th Century Houston and oversaw programming both on and off the Heritage Society campus in downtown Houston.

Today, Mike Vance is one of the best history story tellers in Texas. The documentary work that he has written, directed, and produced has been recognized by top entities around the state and has enjoyed multiple airings on Texas PBS stations and on HISD-TV. His work totals seven feature length documentaries and over 150 short educational videos.

His sixth book, Mud & Money: A Timeline of Houston History was released by Bright Sky Publishing in June 2019. It follows Murder and Mayhem in Houston that was released in October 2014 by The History Press and Houston Baseball: The Early Years: 1861-1961, which was released by Bright Sky Press in April 2014. His previous book, Houston’s Sporting Life: 1900-150, from Arcadia Publishing, is now in its second printing. Another new book, one on historic Harris County schools and education, is coming from Bright Sky in late 2019 or early 2020. Vance lectured for several years on Houston history topics as part of the Continuing Studies program at Rice University and currently serves on the Harris County Historical Commission where he has authored five historical markers and contributed to many others.

Vance’s program for the Liberty County Historical Commission attendees will be on the “Life and Times of Bonnie and Clyde.” His colorful and factual portrayal of these two characters in East Texas history is sure to delight and hold many surprises! Please be sure to attend and enjoy his program and learn of the many projects and work in historic preservation being accomplished by Liberty County Historical Commission.

For more information or questions, contact County Chair, Linda Jamison at 936-334-5813 or email: lchc318@gmail.com .

