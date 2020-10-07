Yulanda Kay Mikle, age 50 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born January 25, 1970 in Conroe, Texas to parents James Gordon and Erma Bass. She is preceded in death by her father, James Gordon; granddaughter, Ja’Tavia; and nieces, Tarnesha and Yasimine.

Survivors include her mother, Erma Bass; daughters, Tiffany Mikle and Alisia Pillot; son, Richard Pillot, Jr.; sisters, Tammy, Malinda, Tina, Brandy, Shantell, Angela and Lillie; grandchildren, Ja’Miah, Ja’Torria, Jaylah, Javeion, Brendan, Jai’Kaylnn, Aubriee and Ja’Nyiah; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Liberty Church, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Liberty Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas. Dinner will be served at New Bethel Baptist Church Cafeteria.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Arlis Gilkey, Ronald Clay, Jody Charles, James Rone, Dennis Gilkey and A’Darlyn Wyatt. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Richard Pillot, Jr., Richard Pillot, Sr., Javeion Williams, Derrick Cook, Rayford Ellis and Brendan Bass.

During this trying hour, the family of Yulanda Kay Mikle wish to express our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to everyone for their kindness you have extended during out time of bereavement. The family wishes to thank everyone who took part in the homegoing celebration.

