“It was her chaos that made her beautiful” – Atticus

Teresa Iliene Haltom, born May 27th, 1968 was a peculiar wildflower, a free spirit born to bloom and stand out in a crowd; she was poetry in a world that was still learning the alphabet. Although she attended St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas and graduated from the University of Houston, it can be argued that Teri was more of a student of the world; she learned from experiences, living life to the fullest, loving boldly and seeing beauty in the strangest of places. Teri had a traveler soul, and a warrior spirit. She made no apologies for her wild heart. She left normal and regular to explore the outskirts of magical and extraordinary. And she was glorious.

Teri is now joined up in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her “Big Momma” Lubye Lee Haltom, “PaPa” Jewel R. Haltom, her Nanny Jimmie Ruth Bonds, and her one true love Baby Girl Haltom. Teri left behind a legacy of love, kindness, and acceptance in the hearts of her family. Her earthly life lives on through her parents Terry and Donna Haltom, siblings Honore Haltom, Donny Haltom and wife Heather, and Tashia Jones, her son Dylan Haltom, fur-babies Buck and Lenny, grandbabies Braelyn Powell and Drake Haltom, and nieces and nephews Sarah Alexander and husband Chris, Ayden Burt, Jayde Jones, Luke Haltom, Lance Haltom, Kip Haltom Bailey, Jewel Leia Haltom, and Jimi-Jase Bailey, her beloved work family as well as many other family members and friends.

“Love doesn’t make the world go around. Love is what makes the whole ride worthwhile!” – Teresa Iliene Haltom.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 8904 FM 787 Rd West Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Haltom Family Cemetery.

