Paul Melton Bass, age 77 of Point Blank, Texas passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born March 12, 1943 in Jacksonville, Cherokee County, Texas to parents William and Annie Bass.

Paul was the youngest of nine children. He attended school in Jacksonville and college at Texas A&M in College Station. He was granted a scholarship to study engineering and though commencing in chemical engineering he soon changed to major in civil engineering class of ’65 and a proud member of the Corp.

Upon Texas A&M graduation class of ’65, he was called up for service in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967 after his tour in Vietnam. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Army USAR CE and was awarded National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service medal.

He is predeceased by Parents Will and Annie Stockton Bass; brothers Herman, Bobby Frank and Jackie Dean; sisters Helen Leonard, Marge Osborne, Edna Cole, Billie Ann Janitschek; son Michael Wayne Bass.

Survived by his loving wife Sheena Ann Heyworth Bass; estranged daughter Heather Bass Ferguson her husband and children; his sister Wanda June Bryan; grandson, Michael Patrick Bass; many nieces and nephews spread throughout the USA.

Paul spent his career in the Oil Industry where he loved working as a Civil Engineering Project Manager on Deep Sea Oil Rigs throughout the world. It was while working on the new construction of one such oil rig in Durban, South Africa in 1981-1982 that he met Sheena. Sheena was immediately smitten by this quietly spoken gentle man and followed him over to Houston in 1983 where they married on November 12, 1983.

They established a home in Greenwood Forest, Houston where they lived until permanently establishing themselves in their home Sundowner Oaks in Pointblank, Texas in 2007.

The 37 years they spent together have been filled with joy, love and mutual respect. He will be forever in the heart of his surviving wife.

Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Graveside services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at Aggie Field of Honor and College Station Memorial Cemetery, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy, College Station, TX 77845.

