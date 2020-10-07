Kenneth Alton Johnson, 78, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 1, 1942. He was escorted by angels into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a long hospital stay and complications following a heart procedure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton B. Johnson and M. Vionne Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Connie Jo Hollaway. He married his “chuddar” on January 28, 1967. They weathered life’s highs and lows together, never wavering in their strong faith in God or their devotion of each other. They were blessed with two children, Jeffrey Lance Johnson and Jodi Kanneth Johnson-Lozano, and had a “bonus” daughter in Jeffrey’s wife, Judith. They were delighted by the arrival of each of their three grandchildren: Libby Grace Lozano, Paris Connor Caroline Johnson and Pierce Kenneth Kyle Johnson.

Kenneth attended Miller High School in Corpus Christi where he played baseball and was recruited to play for the San Francisco Giants. He came home and served a stint in the U.S. Coast Guard and then attended the University of Corpus Christi and Lamar University to study business. He received a Certificate of Banking from Southern Methodist University. He worked for many years in the banking industry. He also worked in the insurance business, and was able to turn his favorite sport into a business by running a ball park. After retirement, he never slowed down and ran a company that sold promotional products.

That the name of the city where he was born means “body of Christ” is significant for him. He lived his entire life for his Lord and Savior, sharing the gospel and living a life of example. He served his church and his community. He was a youth minister early on and later became an ordained deacon and a trustee of the First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas. He was the director and/or teacher of many classes, served on numerous committees at the church. He especially loved to coordinate, direct and act in church theatre and has played many roles in their theatre productions including Moses, David, Jeremiah and even Ebenezer Scrooge.

Kenneth never met a stranger. Wherever he went, he always seemed to know someone and if he didn’t he would strike up a conversation and make a friend. For over 40 years, Kenneth would spend time with his family camping on the Frio River. He loved being in the quiet of nature and being away from city lights where he could build a campfire and marvel at the star-lit sky. He was a fierce competitor in dominoes and loved playing 42 and 80 with friends and family. Kenneth was graced with a spirit of kindness and compassion. He loved well and was loved well by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed, but his family knows that they will see him again in heaven.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

