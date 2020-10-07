Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2020:

  • Bugg, Donald – Possession of Marijuana
  • Edwards, Kareasha – Probation Violation-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Gaston, Shawn Lewis – Violation of Promise to Appear, Unsafe Speed and Failure to Drive in a Single Lane
  • McWashington, Lawrence Edward – Assault/Family Violence
  • Patton, Dustin Blake – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Thompson, Joshua Allen – Criminal Mischief, Failure to Signal Turn, No Front License Plate and Violation of Promise to Appear
