Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2020:

Bugg, Donald – Possession of Marijuana

Edwards, Kareasha – Probation Violation-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Gaston, Shawn Lewis – Violation of Promise to Appear, Unsafe Speed and Failure to Drive in a Single Lane

McWashington, Lawrence Edward – Assault/Family Violence

Patton, Dustin Blake – Evading Arrest or Detention

Thompson, Joshua Allen – Criminal Mischief, Failure to Signal Turn, No Front License Plate and Violation of Promise to Appear

