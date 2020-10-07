Free life skills classes to be offered in Liberty

The Liberty County Housing Authority (LCHA) is announcing another Community Outreach community partnership towards a brighter tomorrow for Liberty County residents.

LCHA is teaming with Grace Church to bring “Gifts through Grace: Life Skills For a Better Future” classes to county citizens. The free classes start in January 2021 and will be held one night a month at the church campus located on the Hwy 146 Bypass in Liberty. Certified babysitting will be provided.

Classes will be one to two hours, with two different classes offered each month. Classes will cover everything from financial management such as budgeting, banking, and saving, to coping and stress management in today’s world, to basic auto maintenance, to parenting 101, to kitchen basics, to resume writing, to life saving basics, to prepping for the GED.

LCHA are currently seeking local certified daycare providers who might be interested in providing paid assistance. Please contact the LCHA offices at 936-336-4558, ext. 5, if interested.

For more information, go online to www.libertycountyhousingauthority.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

