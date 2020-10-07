Murder suspect returned to Liberty County

The New Orleans man accused of murdering a Spring woman on Sunday in Raywood was escorted back to Liberty County, Texas, Wednesday evening, by Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. Henry Davis, 24, was greeted by Liberty County sheriff’s investigators anxious to get his account of what led to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Markie McGinnis.

McGinnis was shot multiple times while sitting inside her car on FM 2830 S in Raywood while she waited for a train to pass. The gunman, later identified as Davis, reportedly walked up to McGinnis and shot several times through her driver’s side door before fleeing the scene.

Information from eyewitnesses helped investigators identify Davis as the prime suspect.

Davis is facing a charge of Capital Murder. As of Wednesday evening, he was being booked in at the Liberty County Jail and is expected to have his first hearing in front of a judge by Thursday.

Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, told Bluebonnet News that Davis has no prior criminal history, either in Texas or in Louisiana.

‘SHE DID EVERYTHING WITH HER WHOLE HEART’

Angela Mooney, the wife of Pastor Sean Mooney of Relate Community Church in Spring, where McGinnis attended services and sang in the worship team, says her murder has sent shockwaves through the church and among all who knew her.

“When I first heard about her murder, I couldn’t believe it was her. I had just seen her at church that day,” Mooney said. “Markie has been a part of my world since she was 6 years old. She never knew a stranger. She was the brightest, sweetest thing. She was always happy and never seemed to have a bad day. She was light, bubbly and kind.”

Markie McGinnis

McGinnis had a talent for remembering people’s names and would greet everyone like they were longtime friends, Mooney said.

“She would make you feel like she had been waiting for you to arrive when she saw you. In this world, with everything going on, it’s nice to have someone who is truly happy to see you,” Mooney said. “In fact, we have been using the hashtag of #iknowher on social media because that is the way she was. She would call out to people in church services, ‘I know him’ or ‘I know her. That’s my friend.’ She kind of made a name for herself in that way.”

McGinnis was a champion for the underdog, Mooney said, in story after story shared by her friends, including some from her high school days.

“That story was woven throughout her life of how she would stand up for the underdog. She didn’t have any enemies,” Mooney said.

While her loved ones are hoping that justice will prevail, Mooney said that McGinnis was a forgiving type of person.

“That’s the kind of person she was,” Mooney said. “She would have given him all her money with her whole heart if that is what he wanted. With him being younger than her, and her being a youth leader at the church, she likely would have used that moment to minister to him. If only he had given her the chance.”

