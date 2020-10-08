Catherine Oleta Gallman, 90, of Old River Winfree, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1930, in Talpa, Texas to Alvin Wesley Taylor and Irene M. Byrd Taylor. Oleta loved going for car rides on the weekends whether it was to the beach or to go out to eat. She enjoyed being outdoors while working in her yard. Oleta will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Curly Gallman and Robert Thomas; parents, Alvin and Irene Taylor; son, Johnny Thomas; brother, Jimmy Taylor; and son-in-law, Hubert Yates.

Oleta is survived by her children, Catherine Taylor and husband James, Wanda Yates, James Thomas and wife Cookie, Gerald Thomas and wife Nora, and Douglas Thomas; siblings, Frances Thomas, Georgia Swanner, Kenneth Thomas, and Vernon Thomas; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, Dayton, TX 77535.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

