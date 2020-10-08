Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 6, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 6, 2020:

  • Beavers, Curtis John – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid
  • Brown, Christy Elizabeth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Chapell, John Paul – Revocation of Probation-Interfering With Public Duties
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Clark, Kevin Ray – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Curry, Clifton Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Davis, Jalyn Cranae – Deadly Conduct
  • Farmer, Darrell Keith – Criminal Trespass
  • Holmes, Kornelius Bernard – Harassment
  • Jones, Austin Colby – Criminal Mischief
  • Miller, Michael Anthony – Hold for the State of Alabama-Burglary
  • Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Public Intoxication
  • Woods, James Dondrelle – Organized Retail Theft
  • Brown, Christy Elizabeth
  • Chapell, John Paul
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul
  • Clark, Kevin Ray
  • Curry, Clifton Anthony
  • Davis, Jalyn Cranae
  • Farmer, Darrell Keith
  • Holmes, Kornelius Bernard
  • Jones, Austin Colby
  • Miller, Michael Anthony
  • Nichols, John Oneal II
  • Wickliff, Joseph Javonte
  • Woods, James Dondrelle

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.