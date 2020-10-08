Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 6, 2020:

Beavers, Curtis John – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid

Brown, Christy Elizabeth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Chapell, John Paul – Revocation of Probation-Interfering With Public Duties

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Clark, Kevin Ray – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Curry, Clifton Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davis, Jalyn Cranae – Deadly Conduct

Farmer, Darrell Keith – Criminal Trespass

Holmes, Kornelius Bernard – Harassment

Jones, Austin Colby – Criminal Mischief

Miller, Michael Anthony – Hold for the State of Alabama-Burglary

Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Public Intoxication

Woods, James Dondrelle – Organized Retail Theft

