Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 6, 2020:
- Beavers, Curtis John – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid
- Brown, Christy Elizabeth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Chapell, John Paul – Revocation of Probation-Interfering With Public Duties
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Clark, Kevin Ray – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Curry, Clifton Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Davis, Jalyn Cranae – Deadly Conduct
- Farmer, Darrell Keith – Criminal Trespass
- Holmes, Kornelius Bernard – Harassment
- Jones, Austin Colby – Criminal Mischief
- Miller, Michael Anthony – Hold for the State of Alabama-Burglary
- Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Public Intoxication
- Woods, James Dondrelle – Organized Retail Theft