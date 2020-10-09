Georgia Louise Northcutt, 95, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She was born June 24, 1925 in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to parents George & Louvenia Smith.

Service for Mrs. Northcutt will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Chapel.

Mrs. Northcutt was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. At one time of her life, she was a nursing home caregiver. She loved to sew and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Audie Northcutt, Sr. and sisters, Mildred Kees and Reba Smith Sterry.

Mrs. Northcutt is survived by her daughter, Rita Barton, her son Audie Northcutt, Jr. and wife Linda; grandchildren, Troy Barton and wife Angel, Teresa Leatherwood and husband Bret; Robert Northcutt, Ashley Greene and husband Seth; great-grandchildren, Brittany Leatherwood, Erika Barton and husband Alex, Jennifer Barton, Matthew Barton and wife Jennifer, Haley Leatherwood and Rylee Northcutt; great-great grandchildren, Adam Holley, Collin Holley, Emma Barton and Easton Barton; also other relatives and friends.

