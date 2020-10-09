Ruth Kaelke Sellars was born near Hallettsville, Texas, Lavaca County on December 24, 1926. The only child of Herman and Elsie Foeh Kaelke and passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas.

Ruth grew up in Breslau, Texas and graduated from Hallettsville High School in 1944. She taught school for 2 years, then married Leroy Marburger. To this union two daughters were born. This marriage ended in 1955. Ruth went to work for Texas State Optical in Corpus Christi, Texas for five years. In 1959 she met the love of her life, Bill D. Sellars. They were married on May 21, 1960, had a wonderful, full happy life together and were married 47 years.

Ruth enjoyed dancing, listening to western music, traveling, playing cards and dominoes. She was always there for her family and friends. She was a caring and loving woman, who never met a stranger. She will be missed by all that knew her. She attended the Lutheran Church in Baytown.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elsie Foeh Kaelke; her beloved husband, Bill D. Sellars; her son, Gary D. Sellars; her daughter, Ruth E. Marburger. She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Cash and husband Willy Lutz and Barbara Clark and husband Gary; grandchildren, GayLynn Branham, Daniel Sellars, Paul. Clark and Tammy Cash; great grandchildren, Christopher Branham, Jonathan, Ashley and Kelly Cash; also many other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Sellars will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

