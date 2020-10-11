Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 8, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2020:

  • Capron, Meagan Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ellis, Rayford Tyrone Sr. – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register
  • Garcia-Almazan, Jonathan – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Jolly, Kenneth Paul Jr. – Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography
  • Lawrence, Christian Scott – Amended Order
  • Lowery, Dennis Ray Dakota – Continual Sexual Abuse of a Child: Victim Under 14
  • Pavliska, Katie Nicole – Disorderly Conduct
  • Roberts, Antonia Michelle – Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
  • Smith, Johnny Joseph Wesley – Assault/Family Violence
