Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2020:
- Capron, Meagan Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ellis, Rayford Tyrone Sr. – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register
- Garcia-Almazan, Jonathan – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- Jolly, Kenneth Paul Jr. – Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography
- Lawrence, Christian Scott – Amended Order
- Lowery, Dennis Ray Dakota – Continual Sexual Abuse of a Child: Victim Under 14
- Pavliska, Katie Nicole – Disorderly Conduct
- Roberts, Antonia Michelle – Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
- Smith, Johnny Joseph Wesley – Assault/Family Violence