Yulma Zamorano Pena, 41, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Nacogdoches, TX and was born on Friday, November 24, 1978 in Morelos, Mexico, the son of Alejandro Zamorano and Elvira Zamorano. Yulma was preceded in death by her mother, Elvira Pena. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Rafael Ortega; five children, Fernando Zamorano Pena, José Jovoni Zamorano Pena, Alejandro Ortega, Miguel Ortega, Rafael Ortega, Jr .; daughter, Abigail Pérez Zamorano; three brothers, Armando Zamorano, Manuel Alejandro Zamorano, David Zamorano; two sisters, Alma Delia Zamorano, Alejandra Zamarano; along with many other loving families and cherished friends. The visit to Yulma will take place at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 09:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 02:00 PM. Burial for Yulma will follow immediately at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

