Terry Diane Johnson was born October 18, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away in Kingwood, Texas on October 6, 2020 at the age of 71. She attended Rural Shade Baptist Church and was a member of the National Association of Women in Construction for over 35 years. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Edna Mays Holliday. She is survived by her sons, Michael D. Johnson and wife Jennifer, Ryan A. Johnson, Richard E. Johnson; brothers, Leo Holliday, and Steven Oxford; sister, Patricia Holliday; grandchildren, Chaely, Stepheny, Christina, Michael, Cory, Katlynn, Kelsey, Mason, Dawson, Kristen, Alexis, Nathan, Slade, and Cash; great-grandchildren, Rayna, Karla, and Rowan. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday October 11, 2020 2:00 pm to 3:00, a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 pm

