Michael J Barrow, 69, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown, TX. A native and lifelong residence of Liberty, Michael was a Construction Superintendent for Winnie Welding Works. He was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran proudly serving his country.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Corine Davis, brother, Larry Barrow, and sister, Judy Coleman.



Those left to cherish his memory are wife, of 47 years Patti Barrow of Liberty; daughter, Fallon Kay and husband Jason of Dayton. Niece, Stacy Worthy of Liberty; brother-in-law David Chandler of Hull. Grandchildren, Nolan, Sydney Kay.Friends, George Pernalta, Ronnie Jones, Charlene and Leon Sonnier.TX; and other nieces, nephews, family and a host of loving friends.



Michael loved to fish and hunt. His grandchildren meant the world to him. He also loved his western movies where John Wayne was his favorite actor. Michael enjoyed time with his friends and was very meticulous and loved for things to be in order and was bossy.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Michael J Barrow, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

