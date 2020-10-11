Cynthia Brandon Wells, 66, of Kountze, Texas, passed Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Cindy was born on November 11, 1953, in the state of Texas. She lived most of her life in Houston, Texas. She loved visiting her friends and nursing homes where she would care for, polish, and paint their nails. She looked forward to girls night out. Aunt Cindy as she was known to many, loved children and treated them as her own. Her green thumb was a testament to the luscious plants around her home. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Ray Brandon and Rita Singleton and sister, Angela.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 15 years, Jerry Lynn Wells of Kountze; son, Jesse Lynne Wells and wife Dusti of Lumberton; daughter, Heather Yarbrough of Honey Island; sister, Carolyn Hays of Pearland; grandchildren, Justice Yarbrough of Liberty, Jadon Yarbrough of Kountze, Jaron Benavides of Saratoga, Brenda Barron of Lumberton, Magdalena Barron of Lumberton; great grandchildren, Blacie and Adam Jones of Liberty, also many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service of remembrance will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor William Seaman officiating. . A gathering of family and friends will be On Sunday from 2:00 pm until service time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

