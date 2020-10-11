Connie Elizabeth Willis, age 62, of Batson, Texas passed unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her 3 youngest daughters on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Mrs. Connie was born on November 11, 1957 at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas to Peggy Mathis Beckham and the late Maurice Beckham. Mrs. Connie attended Riley and Lucy Reed Elementary Schools, Burnet Middle School, and LC Anderson High School.



In her younger years, Mrs. Connie enjoyed ice-skating, participated in band, played tennis, and cheered on the pep squad. She was a member of St. John First Methodist Church. Upon graduating, she was bestowed a beautiful gift of motherhood to 3 precious daughters. Mrs. Connie had dreamed of living in the country and one day found herself in Cleveland, Texas as a truck driver for Tom’s Peanuts, delivering products to local towns including Batson, Texas. This new endeavor led her to meet the handsome and gruff country boy, Robert Willis, at the 4-way stop sign in Batson at a produce stand he owned. She was drawn to his icy blue eyes and southern drawl. They soon married and combined their families, created a new life in Batson, and had 3 more precious girls to add to their existing 8 children. Mrs. Connie had a passion for training and showing miniature horses in which, she received a multitude of awards for showmanship, including Best in Show with her favorite miniature horse, Imp. Mrs. Connie continued living her country dream with enthusiasm for her children, helping others however she could, and her dogs. Mrs. Connie was a creative person, and even wrote a book, “Crooked Toes” which became nominated for an award. She celebrated her children’s graduations, marriages, witnessed the delivery of a few of her grandbabies and enjoyed every moment. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Mrs. Connie is preceded in death by her father, Maurice Beckham.



Left behind to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 35 years, Robert Willis; Mother, Peggy Mathis Beckham; Brother, Hilton Beckham and wife, Maria and their children, Stephen and Michaela; Daughter, April Navarro and husband, Jose and their children, Arykah and Adrian; Daughter, JoAnn Dickens and her children, Jerimiah, Lee-Ann and Ruby Ann; Daughter Tanya Stefek and husband, Randy and children, Adam, Andrew and Lauren; Daughter, Amy Martin and husband, Chance and children, Bryce and Brantley; Daughter, Chelsea Willis; Daughter, Cynthia Ahmed and husband, Waqas and children, Zayn and Ali; Daughter, Sabrina Willis and children, Jerimiah, Joani and Jaycee; Son, Raymond Willis and wife, Tami and child, Michael; Daughter, Brandy Willis; Daughter, Melinda Royer and husband, Kenny and children, Raegan and Colin; Daughter, Kimberly Redmon and husband, Allen and Kennedy and Noah; many other loving family and a host of friends.



A memorial service of remembrance will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:00 pm until service time. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Connie Elizabeth Willis please visit our Tribute Store.

