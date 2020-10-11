James Elmer Clark, III, 73, of Dayton passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Elmer was born June 25, 1947 in Dayton, Texas to parents James Elmer Clark, Jr. and Louise Jamison Clark.

Elmer was a lifelong resident of Dayton. He attended Dayton schools and was a member of the 1965 class of Dayton High School. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Dayton. Elmer proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended Commonwealth School of Funeral Science and became a licensed Texas funeral director and embalmer. He served in the law enforcement field for many years and was a Texas Master Licensed Peace Officer, Texas Master Licensed Jailer. He worked through the years for Dayton Police Department, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and was Precinct 4 Constable for Liberty County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and telling stories about his outside adventures. He also enjoyed working and cabinet making. Elmer loved his family and was a close friend to many through the years.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly Clark. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Brenda Long Clark of Dayton; his sons, Brian Clark and wife Tanya of San Antonio, David Jenkins and wife Tanya of Liberty, and Cameron Graham of Dayton; his brother, Allen Clark and wife Kay of McAllen; his grandchildren, Justin Clark, Cody Clark, Zachary Clark, Madison Clark, Cody Jenkins, Brandon Jenkins, Halie Jenkins Kaytlyn Frankum and Ty Graham; six great-grandchildren; his close friend, Robby Thornton; numerous nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives, and his special companion Emma.

Visitation for Elmer will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Guy Williams officiating. A private burial will be held at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.

