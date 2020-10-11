Alice Magee Quick of Nacogdoches, Texas went to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with her daughters by her side. Alice was born March 29, 1923 in Dallas, TX. She graduated from Emery High School and was the leading lady in the Senior Play. In the summer of 1941, she met her husband, Clarence Carl Quick, while working at Skillern Drug in Dallas, Texas where Clarence was a pharmacist. They were married February 18, 1942. Clarence joined the Navy shortly after and served as a medic. Later in her life, Alice wrote a book about her experiences title “Memories of a War Bride.”

After the war, they moved to Round Rock, Texas where he was co-owner with his brother of Quick Pharmacy. Alice opened the only dress shop on Main Street while living there. In 1961, they bought a pharmacy on Main Street in Dayton, Texas and changed the name to Quick Pharmacy where she kept the books and managed the store. Alice obtained her Real Estate Broker license and opened Quick Realty. She was active in the Women’s Club, Dayton Garden Club, and First Methodist Church. Her hobby was painting and she even painted a mural for the baptistery at a local Baptist church.

Alice was a loving wife to her husband for 56 years, a devoted mother to her three daughters, an advocate for their husbands, and always there to support her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was equally generous to each one of her family and extended families. Alice was also loved by all who knew her in her businesses, her church, and her healthcare providers later in life. Her life reflected the example of Proverbs 31.

She is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marilyn and Joe Richardson, Linda Carriere, and Barbara and Kenton Oma. Grandchildren are Carin (Kevin) Miller and JT Richardson, Danielle Johnson, Josh (Shanna) Carriere, and Laura, Zach, and Alissa Oma and 7 great grandchildren, Noah Miller, Claire and Emery Johnson, Brandon and Kaylin Carriere, and Kristen and Leila (Oma) Hill.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents W. S. and Mary Ida (Parr) Magee, her husband Clarence, sister Willow V. (Auntie) Deaton, brother Alton (Sunshine) Magee, and son-in-law Joe Carriere.

Graveside service will be at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton, Texas on October 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm. under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

