Barbara Ann Smith Shipman, 83, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1937, in East Bernard, Texas to A.T. Smith and Millicent Nelson Smith. She was married to the love of her life, Hervy Shipman for 62 years and they had two children, Tina and Terrill. Barbara worked for many years as a legal secretary for J.C. Zeke Zbranek.

Barbara had a big heart and welcomed everyone with open arms. She was always willing to help others and always had a smile on her face. She loved spoiling all animals and working outside in her yard while raking leaves. Barbara was a great cook and will be remembered for her dewberry cobbler, pecan pies, dressing, and salmon patties. Barbara will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.T. and Millicent Smith.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Hervy Shipman; daughter, Tina Johri; son, Terrill Shipman and wife Joy; grandchildren, Heather Shipman and Andrew Shipman; sister, Bessie Benton; niece, Mitsi Benton; and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with a Celebration of Barbara’s Life to follow at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, Dayton, TX 77535.

