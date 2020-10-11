R.C. “Buddy” Gatlin passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Liberty, Texas. He was born April 29, 1928 in Devers, Texas to parents Rufus Christopher Gatlin, Sr. and R.D. Abshire Gatlin who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife, Joan Gatlin; and his sisters, Nonie Mae Broussard and husband Sonny, Dorothy Thomas and husband Jack.

Buddy graduated from Devers High School in 1945 and went on to serve his community for many years. Buddy was a longtime member of Hardin Baptist Church, a past board member of Hardin I.S.D., past president of Liberty County Farm Bureau and Texas Rice, Inc. in Houston, Texas. Buddy also served as a board member for many other organizations including; American Rice Inc. in Houston, American Rice Exchange in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Hull State Bank where he served for 26 years, and Hardin Water Supply. Buddy also served as director of American Rice Growers Anahuac Division in Raywood, Texas for 33 years and chairman of Liberty County ASCS. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching things grow. Over the years he took many vacations with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Buddy adored seeing his great-grandchildren and loved his family dearly. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son; Chris Gatlin and wife Karen of Crystal Beach, TX, daughters; Barbara Willard and husband Joe of Dallas, TX, Linda Wright of Onalaska, TX; grandchildren, Dusty Gatlin, Julia Wright, Dustin Wright, and Colbin Wright; 5 great-grandchildren and 4 nephews along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty, Texas. Brother Tony Hines will officiate over the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

