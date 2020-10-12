Former Liberty County resident killed in officer-involved shooting in Houston

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile male and the wounding of an adult female by a male suspect and the subsequent fatal shooting of the armed suspect by an HPD officer at 6229 Almeda Genoa Road about 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.



The suspect, Ariel Esau Lujan, 29, formerly of Liberty, was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The female victim, Veronica Valencia, was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Valencia’s son, a 3-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital.



The officer who discharged his duty weapon, Officer D. Passarella, was not injured. Officer Passarella was sworn in as an officer in September 2018 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.



HPD Special Investigations Unit Sergeant G. Rodgers and Investigators M. Resnick, R. Lujan, I. Ulloa and O. Flores reported:

“Officers with the Southeast Patrol Division were dispatched to a shooting in progress at a trailer home park at the above address. They were informed that Lujan was armed with a rifle and was attempting to kill his pregnant girlfriend. While officers were en route, neighbors made additional 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired including on update stating a child had been shot at the scene.



Officers arrived to see Lujan walking in the trailer home park while pointing a rifle at a male. At this point, officers confronted the suspect and ordered him numerous times to drop the rifle. Mr. Lujan ignored these commands, took up a tactical position behind a vehicle, and pointed his rifle at the officers. Fearing for his life and the life of his fellow officers, Officer Passarella discharged his duty rifle more than one time, striking Lujan. Officers approached and rendered first aid to Lujan prior to him being transported to the hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.



Detectives later learned that prior to the police arrival, Lujan went to to his girlfriend’s home where he attempted to break into the house. Lujan fired numerous rounds into the home, striking Valencia and her son. The investigation is still ongoing.“



As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents involving an HPD officer, the case is being investigated by the HPD’s Special Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.



