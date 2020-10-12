TARKINGTON: Johnson seeking reelection to Tarkington ISD Board of Trustees

Kevin Johnson is asking Tarkington ISD voters to reelect him to Position 4 on the TISD Board of Trustees during the Nov. 3 election.

A lifelong resident of Tarkington, Johnson attended Tarkington ISD schools from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1995.

After graduating from Tarkington High, Johnson attended Texas A&M University and earned a BS in Forestry with an emphasis on Natural Resource Conservation Science. Beginning at age 13, he spent every Summer, Spring Break, Christmas break, and many weekends working for the family business on pipeline or powerline right-of-ways all over the country.

“I started out as a labor hand, became an operator, and eventually ran my own crews. When I stepped on the TAMU campus, I was determined that I didn’t want to see another right-of-way. However, a few classes and summers on a right-of-way later, I found my place to help build and grow our company,” he said.

During his years of college, Johnson went to a Houston area youth event where he met a young lady from Pasadena. Eighteen years of marriage later, the couple has two sons who attend Tarkington High School.

“Although it was quite a culture shock for her not to live two minutes from the mall and work in downtown Houston, she quickly fell in love with this community. If you want her fired up, mess with her boys or talk bad about her Longhorns,” Johnson said.

After having his sons and being around other parents in the community, Johnson says he understands how much impact a school board member can have on the community and the success of children.

“I want the best for the TISD students and when the position became available, I knew I wanted to run. I have always loved this community and have found it a great honor to serve on the board of trustees,” he said.

Johnson said it was quite an eye-opener as to what a school board can and cannot do.

“Over this last term we have had to make some tough decisions. We have had to deal with hurricanes, floods, and now a pandemic. One of the first and most important things I was able to be a part of was hiring Dr. Marc Keith as School Board superintendent. He is absolutely first class and has brought incredible leadership and knowledge to TISD,” Johnson said. “Although things do not change overnight, great things are happening and it is headed in the right direction. Dr. Keith needs a board that has his back and will not be clouded with personal agendas.”

Although his personal beliefs and convictions may influence the decisions he makes as a board member, Johnson believes that he will always put the best interest of the TISD student body first.

“With your vote, I can continue to do so. I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving the Tarkington community as a school board member. Go, Horns!” he said.

NOTE: Bluebonnet News is offering one free announcement to candidates in all local races in the Nov. 3 election. Announcements should be no longer than 500 words and include a high-resolution photo. The deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 15. Please send to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

