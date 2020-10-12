Dayton’s Old School Museum reopens

The Dayton Historical Society is happy to announce that the Old School Museum and Jamison log cabin are open once again for visitors on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers with the Dayton Historical Society have used the months that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to create several new exhibits that are now on display, with the largest comprising dozens of old photographs from the turn of the 20th century, through the decades, to the end of the century. This exhibit is entitled ‘Street Scenes.’

The museum is located at 111 W. Houston Street, behind Walgreens and has free admission.

“We do ask entrants to wear a face covering and use the hand sanitizer by the front door. Hope to see you soon,” the announcement reads.

