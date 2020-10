The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 10, 2020:

Dugat, Alonzo Emanuel Jr. – Robbery

Halbert, William Andrew – Criminal Mischief

Toussant, Ronnie Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

