Dayton woman killed in Orange Co. accident identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in an early Friday morning crash on SH 62, near Tulane, in Orange County. She is Marci Jo Petty of Dayton.

The DPS crash investigation indicates that Petty was walking in the inside (fast) lane of SH 62 when she was struck by a 2012 Nissan SUV. After the initial impact, she was subsequently struck by a Toyota passenger vehicle on SH 62.

Petty was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner Jr. at the crash scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old Jasper resident, was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 25-year-old resident of Orange, did not sustain any injuries in this crash.

