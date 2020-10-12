PLUM GROVE: Sager running for city council seat

Carly Sager is announcing her candidacy for Plum Grove City Council, Position 2.

“I have been proud to call Plum Grove my home for the last four years, and even more proud to live near and know my friends and neighbors in this beautiful place. The people of Plum Grove have fought an uphill battle for the last six years just to survive, and you won’t find a tougher city anywhere in Texas,” Sager said.

As a concerned citizen, Sager has met with city and county officials, and extensively researched the challenges Plum Grove faces.

“I’ve talked to many long-time residents of the city and the surrounding communities, and gathered with my neighbors for community prayer,” she said. “Since 2015, 90 percent of Plum Grove has experienced catastrophic and unprecedented flooding due to drainage from the surrounding communities, destroying property, homes and livelihoods, and forcing the city to take legal action against Colony Ridge Land LLC, which I support. Additionally, over the last few years, there has been a 1,200 percent increase in emergency management calls to this area, including hundreds of car accidents and brush fires.”

According to Sager, worse than all of this, the city has had to fight county officials who have failed to abide by the agreements they signed to repair the crumbling roads and predatorial businessmen who have made millions at the expense of the families that live in the city.

“If I’m elected to the City Council, I’ll strive to continue the good work of the current council to protect Plum Grove, and stand up against unethical development and poor county management. I’ll work not only to get the roads fixed, but also towards a long term plan to keep the roads in the condition to handle the recent massive increase in traffic levels. I support the selection of a new Police Chief to regulate the traffic and keep our city safe,” she said.

“I promise that if I’m elected, I’ll work tirelessly for my city, and approach each decision with common sense and prayer. I’m asking the residents of Plum Grove to come out and vote for me on Nov. 3,” she added.

NOTE: Bluebonnet News is offering one free announcement to candidates in all local races in the Nov. 3 election. Announcements should be no longer than 500 words and include a high-resolution photo. The deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 15. Please send to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

