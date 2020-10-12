DAYTON: Null seeking reelection to city council

Wendell Null is seeking reelection to Position 1 on the Dayton City Council in the Nov. 3 election. Null has served three years on the city council.



“I retired from ExxonMobil operations supervision and that career has allowed me to bring to the table extensive experience in operating large scale industrial and business initiatives, budgeting and work planning. I am willing to spend my time and effort providing that perspective and leadership in service to Dayton,” he said.

Null has supported and helped drive numerous initiatives in Dayton including the gig level fiber internet project in Dayton, the establishment of the Gulf Inland Tax Incremental reinvestment zone and formal adoptions of defined safety and operational processes for the City and DCDC.

“I have worked diligently to contact and recruit world class companies and exportable jobs to my town while ensuring our local businesses are served as well. I have been engaged in securing financing and building the plan required to build the rail and highway infrastructure needed to relieve Hwy. 90 congestion and East-West mobility within the city. We are close,” he said.

Null currently serves on several boards, including Board President for the Dayton Community Development Corporation, Gulf Coast Economic Development District board of directors representing Liberty County, Houston-Galveston Area Council, TCEQ Trinity-San Jacinto Bays and Basin stakeholders committee, Liberty County Child Welfare Board and Coastal Conservation Association Trinity Valley Chapter board. He also is a former chairman of the Dayton Planning Commission.

“I am keenly aware of the transition and growth in Dayton and understand the importance of engaging it skillfully right now. My initial term has been a huge learning experience and I have discovered that nothing in government is simple to execute. There are no easy answers, no easy choices and every decision means something different to every person,” Null said. “That education has been extremely valuable in preparing me for future service to Dayton on the council. I would appreciate the opportunity your vote provides.

