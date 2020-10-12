DAYTON: Burress seeking reelection to council

City of Dayton Councilman Alvin Burress is announcing his intention to seek reelection for Place 3. Burress joined the City Council in 2017, having been appointed to fill the place vacated by Dwight Pruitt. He was reelected in 2018.

As a property owner in the city of Dayton, Burress says he is fiscally conservative and mindful of how every tax dollar is spent.

Burress, a 12-year resident of Dayton, is a process technician for Covestro, where he also serves as an EMT and rescue firefighter. He is a 10-year member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department and served on the board for the Dayton Community Development Corporation.

During his tenure, the City has received more than $8 million in grant funding, including a $4.8 million infrastructure grant, and $3 million in Safe Routes to School funding.

He has worked with Council to approve and implement infrastructure improvements totaling more than $2 million for road, drainage, water and wastewater projects, as well as facility improvements and beautification projects.

“Serving the residents of Dayton is both a privilege and an honor for me,” said Burress. “As an advocate for public safety, I am especially proud of assisting the DVFD in achieving an ISO rating of 2, which is a significant accomplishment for any fire department, let alone an all-volunteer one.”

The ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating is a score from 1 – 10 which indicates how well-protected a city or community is by the fire department, with 1 being the highest rating possible. An ISO rating of 2 puts Dayton in the top 5 percent of all fire departments in the U.S.

Councilman Burress says he advocates for superior public safety services for the residents of Dayton, including significant investments in police department equipment and technology. Most recently, he was the driving force in securing improved EMS services that included an ambulance and paramedic staff dedicated to Dayton residents. Response times with the new EMS service have dropped significantly.

Burress believes he is dedicated to ensuring Dayton’s growth is both responsible and well-planned. As part of that, the City must encourage new development while balancing the needs of current residents and our historic commercial core, he said.

Burress and his wife, Dana, have lived in Dayton for 12 years with their two sons, Phoenix and Remington. Dana taught second grade at a private Christian school before retiring and now works part time for Dayton ISD as a substitute part time for elementary because she “loves all of her babies.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the election for the City of Dayton was pushed back from May to November. It is being held as part of the general election on Nov. 3.

NOTE: Bluebonnet News is offering one free announcement to candidates in all local races in the Nov. 3 election. Announcements should be no longer than 500 words and include a high-resolution photo. The deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 15. Please send to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. – Vanesa

