City of Dayton, DYSA celebrate Daniel Park improvements

With youth baseball games playing in the background, a ribbon cutting for Daniel Park in Dayton was held on Saturday, Oct. 10, with representatives of the City of Dayton and Dayton Youth Sports Association (DYSA) on hand.

For months, the City of Dayton has been working on improvements to the park, including new lighting, drainage improvements, replacement of the electrical system, replacement of scoreboards, reconditioned ball fields, new asphalt roads and renovated concession stands.

Last November, City employees and volunteers transformed an under-used space in Daniel Park into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground. With the new playground and all the park’s other improvements, Daniel Park is a jewel in the crown of the City’s master parks plan.

Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon recognizes City employees who were instrumental in Daniel Park renovations, including Kimberly Judge, Roy Rodriguez and Murphy Green.

“We are very excited about this,” said City Manager Theo Melancon. “I want to recognize a few people who were instrumental in making this the success that it is today. First and foremost, we have our planning department staff who helped with the design while working with the master parks board. This is a major part of that process (the master parks plan). Our Public Works department – Roy Rodriguez and Murphy Green – worked with Kimberly Judge in the planning office. They all really helped execute this plan.”

Melancon also thanked DYSA for their invaluable support and help throughout the project.

Daniel Park, officially known as Gov. Bill and Vara Faye Daniel Park, is located on Arnold Drive, off of FM 1008. The park also features a city pool, covered pavilion, picnic tables, walking/jogging trail, and restrooms.

Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, a Dayton historian, referenced the park’s history in her comments to the 30 or so people gathered for the ribbon cutting.

“The original ribbon cutting for this park took place on May 22, 1993. It’s hard to believe that so much time has gone by. The ribbon cutting today is also for the W.R. Parker Family Baseball Complex. In 27 years, a lot of upgrades and renovations were needed,” Wadzeck said. “I know that the families of Dayton can enjoy this park for many more years to come. Thank you very much for being here today.”

Haden Gutierrez, president of DYSA, added thanks to Murphy Green, Melancon and council members Alvin Burress, Sherial Lawson and Wendell Null.

“The kids will enjoy this. Those of us at DYSA are greatly appreciative of all your help,” he said.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck welcomes guests to the ribbon cutting for Daniel Park on Saturday.

