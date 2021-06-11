Dayton city manager picked as finalist for City of Dickinson

Theo Melancon, city manager for Dayton, Texas, is one of three finalists for the vacant city manager position in Dickinson, Texas.

The City of Dickinson, in a statement shared online, said that Melancon and two others – Daniel Presley, the former city manager for Webster, Texas, and Andrea Gardner, the city manager for Watauga, Texas – were originally among a group of five finalists, but that number has now been whittled down to three.

Melancon confirmed his selection by phone on Friday to Bluebonnet News but could not offer any other details.

A native of Rayne, La., Melancon joined the City of Dayton in July 2017. He previously was the city manager for Gladewater, Texas.

The City of Dickinson said it intends to keep residents involved in the process by hosting a “Meet and Mingle” on Monday, June 14. The following morning, the Dickinson City Council will hold interviews with the three finalists.

