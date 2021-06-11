Local students earn awards for DAR essay contest By Bluebonnet News - June 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Four young ladies are the winners of the American History essay contest. They read their essays to the members at our May DAR meeting. Pictured left to right are Laci Kirkland (8th grade-Liberty), Keyli Scroggins (7th - Liberty), Addison Vickers (6th - Liberty), and Avery Schilling (5th - Devers), Shannon Gardner, DAR Regent, and Donna Davis, chairperson. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...