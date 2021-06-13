Fred Kendell Tevis, age 77 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born September 17, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Kendall C. and Lavon Tevis who preceded him in death along with his son, Bronson Arnold Tevis; and sister, Loretta L. Stanfield.

Survivors include his companion, Sharon A. Anderson; son, Regan Fred Tevis; daughter, Bridget E. Peels; brother, Michael E. Tevis and wife Diane; sisters, Patricia “Patty” Dial and husband Kenneth, Karen Hicks and husband Mark; grandson, Chance David Coulter, Sr.; brother-in-law, Sonny Stanfield; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

