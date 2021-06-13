Averie Rose Richardson, 1, passed away on June 9, 2021 in Houston, Texas. She was born February 7, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas.

Though her life was short her impact was great. Her smile was like no other and she will always have a special place in everyone’s heart.

Precious Averie was preceded in death by great-great grandparents, Otto and Ada Lee Alford, Sampson and Edith Thomas, and Neil Hancock; great-grandparents, Rhoda and Sherman Logsdon and Mifred Ferguson. She is survived by her parents, Garrett and McKenzie Richardson and Autumn Rearden; sister, Ava Grace Richardson; grandparents, Mike and Donna Richardson, Shannon Bellengee, Stanley Rearden, Jennifer Ferguson, and Mike Strange; great-grandparents, Roger and Vivian Richardson, Royce and Hilda Alford, and Deanna Ferguson; great-great-grandparents, Melvin and Katherine Richardson and Marlene Hancock; cousins, Kyson Matysiak and Bryan Gallegos; numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Averie Rose will be 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, June 15, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. A celebration of Averie’s life will be at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

