Possible dragging death under investigation in north Liberty County neighborhood

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are working a large crime scene that appears to begin at a home on CR 2746 and ends in a wooded area about a mile away in the Big Thicket Lake Estates – Creekmore Village north of Rye.

The investigation began as a 911 emergency call regarding a burning pickup truck around 10 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found the burned out truck in a wooded area off the road. Behind the vehicle was the body of a white male that appeared to have been dragged to the location.

The body was badly damaged but not burned, authorities say.

Crime scene tape blocks off the area where the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and the Texas Rangers are investigating a murder on Sunday.

As the investigation is still in its early stages, the cause of death is unknown. Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish conducted an inquest at the scene and has ordered an autopsy, which should determine if the man was deceased prior to being dragged down the road. The blood trail reportedly begins at the house on CR 2746, down a dirt road, onto an asphalt road and into the woods.

Authorities reportedly are now questioning persons who lived at the home. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips to Multi-County Crime Stoppers could result in a cash reward if the information leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. To report information, call 1-800-392-STOP. The identity of persons making tips to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.

Ronnie Denton with the State Fire Marshal’s Office prepares evidence tags to assist in the investigation of a murder in Big Thicket Lake Estates on Sunday.

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman came out to assist in a murder investigation on Sunday in Big Thicket Lake Estates north of Rye.

