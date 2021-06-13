Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 10, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 10, 2021:

  • Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Hendrix, Donald Raymond – Criminal Trespass
  • Hinson, Trae Randal – Organized Retail Theft
  • Boothe, Dalton Andrew – Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Organized Retail Theft
  • Taylor, Timothy Aaron – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Martinez, Darline Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McHahan, Destine Amistakay – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Burnum, Renee Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harrison, Tyler Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates
  • Heredia, Omar Israel – Sexual Performance by Child Under 14 Years of Age/Produce/Direct/Promote
  • Tupper, Shawn David – Criminal Trespass
  • Green, Cody Ryan – Hold for Harris  County-Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Kay, Colton Duane – Affixing Unauthorized Sunscreening Device to Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding
  • Quijada, Sandra Maciel – Driving While License Invalid With Previous Conviction
  • Chavez, Sebastian – Public Intoxication
  • Yancey, Lawrence Clovis II – Revocation of Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Speeding
  • Yancey, Lawrence Clovis II
  • Boothe, Dalton Andrew
  • Burnum, Renee Ann
  • Chavez, Sebastian
  • Green, Cody Ryan
  • Harrison, Tyler Michael
  • Hendrix, Donald Raymond
  • Heredia, Omar Israel
  • Hinson, Trae Randal
  • Martinez, Darline Marie
  • Martinez, Darline Marie
  • Squier, Kimberly Michelle
  • Taylor, Timothy Aaron
  • Tupper, Shawn David

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.