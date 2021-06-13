Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 10, 2021:

Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Hendrix, Donald Raymond – Criminal Trespass

Hinson, Trae Randal – Organized Retail Theft

Boothe, Dalton Andrew – Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Organized Retail Theft

Taylor, Timothy Aaron – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Martinez, Darline Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

McHahan, Destine Amistakay – Burglary of a Habitation

Burnum, Renee Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harrison, Tyler Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates

Heredia, Omar Israel – Sexual Performance by Child Under 14 Years of Age/Produce/Direct/Promote

Tupper, Shawn David – Criminal Trespass

Green, Cody Ryan – Hold for Harris County-Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

Kay, Colton Duane – Affixing Unauthorized Sunscreening Device to Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding

Quijada, Sandra Maciel – Driving While License Invalid With Previous Conviction

Chavez, Sebastian – Public Intoxication

Yancey, Lawrence Clovis II – Revocation of Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Speeding

