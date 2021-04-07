Dayton breaks ground on Gulf Inland Logistics Park

City of Dayton and Liberty County officials were joined by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin and representatives with CMC Railroad on Wednesday, April 7, to officially break ground on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, an industrial center that is projected to bring $100 million in private investment and as many as 5,000 living wage jobs to Liberty County in the coming years.

Located on a 1,050-acre tract on US 90 between State Highway 146 South and the Grand Parkway, Gulf Inland Industrial Park will be a multi-modal transportation and logistics center with direct connections to the BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. The proximity to the Houston Ship Channel and the Houston-area petrochemical industry is part of what made Dayton a prime location.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck welcomes guests to the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Stillson Road at US 90 west of Dayton. The 1,050-acre park, when finished, will be a multi-modal transportation and logistics center that has access to both the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads, US 90 and the Grand Parkway.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson visit with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin on Wednesday before the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Gulf Inland Logistics Park. Behind Knight is Marcus Goering, president and CEO of CMC Railroad. Looking on in the background is former Dayton Councilman Alvin Burress.

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (left) and Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon were among the speakers at an official groundbreaking for the Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday.

Marcus Goering, president of Gulf Inland Logistics Park, expresses his excitement for the official groundbreaking of the project on Wednesday as U.S. Rep. Brian Babin looks on.

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin said he was proud to be an early supporter of Dayton’s application for federal disaster grant funding to expand the city’s infrastructure and promote economic development.

“You are all familiar with the attractiveness of Dayton’s strategic location and how this is a perfect place for the development of this world class, master-planned industrial park,” said Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck at the groundbreaking. “We are very, very happy that CMC Railroad has chosen to develop it here in Dayton in Liberty County. It’s going to be exciting to see more groundbreakings taking place in the coming months as companies choose to locate here at Gulf Inland. We welcome their investment and all of the jobs they are going to bring to our area.”

The project received a significant amount of assistance along the way from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, who attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking. Babin helped the City of Dayton secure a $4.8 million grant through the United States Economic Development Administration to provide the infrastructure that will be needed to support Gulf Inland. CMC Railroad contributed the remaining $1.2 million that was required as the City’s matching funds for the grant.

The grant portion of this project was funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 in which Congress and President Donald Trump’s Administration appropriated $600 million to the EDA for disaster relief funds as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Imelda, and Maria, according to Babin.

“The EDA invested $48 million in the State of Texas to help communities prepare for natural disasters and promote economic resilience and business growth. I was proud to be an early supporter of Dayton’s application for federal disaster grant funding which was vitally needed to support and expand the existing city infrastructure and promote economic growth,” he said. “Dayton is one of the fastest growing communities in Southeast Texas, and with the addition of the Gulf Inland facility and expansion of the Grand Parkway nearby, I know this region will continue to thrive.”

As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Babin has seen a lot of projects come through the committee. He believes Gulf Inland Industrial Park will be among the best.

“This is going to be one that will be tops in the state of Texas. It’s going to be a boon to your economy,” he said.

The City’s EDA grant will be used to widen Stillson Road from its existing blacktop surface to a concrete heavy-haul boulevard that will have two wide lines and possibly a center turning lane. The City obtained a right-of-way on the east side of Stillson Road for the project. Other funds will be used to install water, sewer and fiber internet to Gulf Inland Industrial Park to support the businesses that locate there in the future.

“This is the beginning of an economic engine and it’s in no small part to Congressman Babin and his office,” said City Manager Theo Melancon, adding thanks to CMC Railroad, Dayton City Council, Planning Director Kimberly Judge, Deputy City Manager and Police Chief Rob Vine and Public Works Director Roy Rodriguez for helping the project along the way. “It took a lot of hands to get here but it’s the beginning of a wonderful era.”

Melancon is excited that new living wage jobs will be added to the local economy.

“Right now, Liberty County and the City of Dayton officials are striving to bring in high-wage jobs with good benefits to the county,” Melancon said. “That’s one of the best things about the park. Jobs will be created, not just by CMC Railroad, but by the tenants of the park.”

Marcus Goering, president and CEO of CMC Railroad, said the vision for the park existed long before the grant funding made it possible. It also predated the location of the Grand Parkway, which could be seen in the background as Goering spoke at the event.

“I am excited about seeing more growth. This is the kickoff point. I look forward to doing this multiple times in the years to come,” Goering said.

Dayton Chamber Director Jessica Sims (left) and Tammy Alexander with the City of Dayton visit following the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson (left) and Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon chat after the groundbreaking for Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday.

Kelly Waterman (left) with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin’s Office and Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush discuss redistricting and elections after the groundbreaking for the Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday.

Councilman John Headrick (left) chats with Ann Marie Miller, director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation, and Shelby Eiland, administrative assistant for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, at the groundbreaking for Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday.

Shovels of dirt are officially turned on the Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday. The first step in the project is the widening of Stillson Road and the installation of water, sewer and fiber internet that will support the businesses that locate at Gulf Inland.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for Gulf Inland Logistics Park was held on Wednesday on Stillson Road at US 90 in Dayton. The first step of the project will be the widening of Stillson Road and the installation of water, sewer and fiber internet that will eventually be used by the businesses that locate at Gulf Inland.

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (right) presented challenge coins to Dayton Police Lt. Shane Burleigh, Police Chief Rob Vine and Pct. 4 Commissioner and retired peace officer Leon Wilson on Wednesday before the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Gulf Inland Logistics Park. The coins, which are favored and collected by law enforcement personnel, bear the seal of the U.S. House of Representatives.



City and county leaders, U.S. Rep. Brian Babin and guests listen to Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck at a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday for Gulf Inland Logistics Park, located on Stillson Road at US 90.



Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck kicks off the groundbreaking for Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (right) addresses the guests at a ceremonial groundbreaking for Gulf Inland Logistics Park in Dayton on Wednesday.



U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (second from right) and Babin’s Constituent Services Rep. Will Carter (right) give a little D.C. insight to Dayton Police Lt. Shane Burleigh and Police Chief Robert Vine before the groundbreaking for Gulf Inland Logistics Park on Wednesday.

Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon (left) visits with Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, Councilman Donald McDaniel, former Councilman Alvin Burress and Councilman Andy Conner prior to the groundbreaking Wednesday morning for the Gulf Inland Logistics Park in Dayton.

