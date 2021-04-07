Cleveland PD, sheriff’s office team up to deter drug peddling

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Cleveland Police Department on March 30 teamed up to saturate areas of Cleveland where local citizens have complained of drugs being sold. During this operation, five persons were arrested – four on drug charges – and were booked in at the Liberty County Jail.

Garland Andre “T-Bone” Bass, 41, of Cleveland, was pulled over during a traffic stop and reportedly found to be attempting to ingest multiple pieces of what deputies believe to be crack cocaine in order to avoid his arrest. Bass was taken into custody. During a search, police reportedly found nearly a gram of crack cocaine in his pants and on the floorboard of his vehicle.

According to a statement posted by Sheriff Bobby Rader, Bass was out on bond after the LCSO Narcotics Unit recently executed a search warrant on his residence for the distribution of crack cocaine. Bass is now charged with Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Eric Rayshon Addison, 40, of Cleveland, was arrested while operating a bicycle. During the stop, deputies reportedly smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from Addison. Police searched him and reportedly found him to be in the possession of a glass pipe commonly used for smoking crystal meth, a small bag of KUSH, a bag containing approximately 5.7 grams of suspected crystal meth, digital scales and extra baggies. Addison was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Billy Charles Edwards, 70, of Liberty County, was pulled over during a traffic stop and found to have a driver license that had not been valid since 2018. Edwards was arrested. During the inventory of his vehicle, deputies reportedly located a glass pipe commonly used for smoking crystal meth along with a cannister that contained approximately 0.50 grams of suspected crystal meth. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In yet another traffic stop, Jessie Roberson, 72, of Cleveland, was pulled over in a traffic stop and found to have local Cleveland PD warrants on multiple traffic charges. Roberson was arrested and transported to the Cleveland Jail.

Jose Perez Rubio, 23, of Liberty County, was in the area of the Fuel Depot on FM 787, Cleveland, Texas when deputies initiated a traffic stop on his black Dodge Challenger. Upon deputies approaching the vehicle, Rubio reportedly pulled off from the traffic stop and fled from deputies, eventually traveling south on Plum Grove Road, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Interdiction units pursued Rubio as he attempted to return to his residence on CR 3316B in Liberty County. Deputies took him into custody without any further incident. He was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately 5.29 ounces of marijuana packaged for resale. He was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.

