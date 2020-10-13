Katy Jo Cook (Coats) was born on March 28, 1926 and was the fourth and youngest daughter of Charlie Coats and Carrie Coats (Emfinger) in Bellmead, Texas. After 94 wonderful, productive and inspiring years in this world she went to join many family members in the presence of the Lord on September 27, 2020. Her sister’s Venita Hysaw, Sunshine Hearn, and June O’Dell always enjoyed spending time with their youngest sister and have preceded her in death. Katy was fortunate to find her soulmate when she stole the heart of LaVega High School’s star running back, marrying Durward Millus (Pat) Cook on April 19, 1942; they were married one-month shy of 70 years when he passed away in 2011. He always thought she was the most beautiful woman to have lived and told her that he loved her up until the last day he spent with her.

They quickly started a family in the middle of World War II in late 1942 welcoming Penny Ann Cook (Eckhardt). Vickie Lee Cook (Fox) and Patrick Kelly Cook soon followed and sadly have also preceded her in death. In addition to being the model of a mother and devoted wife, she was a talented artist, producing dozens of beautiful oil paintings. She was an avid and most excellent bridge and domino player, as well as a wonderful teller of tales, both fiction and non-fiction. One of her proudest sporting moments was winning the offshore division of the second annual Texas Saltwater Hall of Fame Fishing tournament in Galveston in 1974 and being awarded a 7-foot-tall trophy when she caught the largest marlin.

She was the epitome of Grace and always had a beautiful smile, even on her last day here on earth. She never complained about anything, even toward the end when her frail body and mind were failing her. When asked how she was doing, she would reply, “As far as I know, just fine” and would give you a big smile. There are many people who have more accomplishments in business and academia, but there are very few who have lived a life as full of the constant kindness that she exhibited. When asked what her profession was, she stated, “Companion”. Katy stated that she “Loved everyone and thought that everyone loved her.” Her life was truly an example of how to be kind and loving. She was a charter member of Memorial Church of Christ and was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ for many years while she resided in Splendora, Texas.

She is survived by her daughter Penny Ann Eckhardt, son-in-law, John Fox and daughter-in-law Kathy Coker Cook; Grandchildren: Dr. Donald Kent Eckhardt, Jr. and wife Kari, William Randolf Eckhardt and wife Elizabeth, Stacey Lynn Scalise Ducharme and husband Mark, Marty Fox Henderson and husband Joel, Mathew Fox and wife Leigh, and Audra Kate Cook, Brianne Lund and husband Gordon, and Alyssa Nabors and husband Danny; Great-grandchildren: Donald Kent Eckhardt, III, Delaney Lynne Eckhardt, Sean Riley Wagnon Strakos, Gracie McKenna Eckhardt, Evelyn Presley Eckhardt, William Townsend (Duke) Eckhardt, Charles Patrick Payne, Melissa Marie Payne, John Bannon Payne, Kade Louis Fox, Colin Matthew Fox, Ryan Victoria Fox, Jacob John Fox, Tanner Nabors, Jacie Nabors; Great-great Grandchildren: Natalie Ochoa, Nicholas Ochoa, Levi Payne, and Sophia Payne.

She will also be welcomed into Heaven by Grandchildren: Elizabeth Cook and Carey Marie Scalise, and Great-grandchildren Darian Kendall Eckhardt and Savannah Payne

A Memorial service will be held at Antioch Cemetery in Mount Calm, Texas on the 95th anniversary of her birth March 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Katy Jo Cook, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

