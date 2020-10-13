Pamela Jan Humbird, 67, of Hull, Texas passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born October 2, 1953 in Center, Texas to parents Franklin Roscoe Price and Ruby Oletha Dockens Price who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Bruce Humbird; and her nephew, Cody Price.

Pamela loved the outdoors and enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, camping, and hanging out at the beach. She loved spending time with her family and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her sister, Karen Richardson and husband Vernon; brothers, Rodney Price and Randy Price; nephews, Cary Richardson and Micah Richardson; niece, Alaina Price; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service for Pamela will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Grand View Memorial Park, Pasadena, Texas.

