LouKacee Jo Maddoux was born on June 23rd 2020 at 1:05 p.m. to Coree Lynn Bullock and Marshal Anthony Maddoux. LouKacee went to be with our Lord on October 7th 2020. Lou was always our sweet angel. She loved her family as much as they loved her, but she loved her big brother Bo the most. We know Lou has many angels taking care of her.

LouKacee is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Roy Maddoux, Duane Mahoney, Stanley and Hazel Barski, and James Hamrick; and great-great-grandmother, Loria “Lodo” McMahan.

She is survived by her mother, Coree Lynn Bullock; father, Marshal Maddoux; brother, Bo Maddoux; great-great-grandmother, Bobbie Mahoney; great-grandparents, Jack and Vicki Land, Donna Hamrick, Ronnie and Sarah Buerger, and Janie Lewis; grandparents, Steven and Sherry Maddoux, Ronald “Wiz” and Kathy Whisenant, Devonne Galloway and Peggy Land; aunts, Lacey, Ashlee, Savannah, Torie, Kendra and spouse Andrew, Jessica and spouse Mike; uncles, Derek Maddoux and spouse Sarah, Stevie Maddoux, and Ronnie Scott; great aunt, Kelli Koopman and spouse Mike; great uncle, Larry Smith and spouse Kathy; great great aunts, Marie, Laura, Susie and Belinda; great great uncles, Darrell, Denny and Doug; along with numerous cousins and extended family that loved her dearly.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

Lunch will follow at 1300 E. Hanson St. Cleveland, Texas 77327.

